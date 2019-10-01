2-year-old dies after being found in pool

Local News

by: CBS 42 Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance shutterstock_1519408755010.png_35062174_ver1.0_640_360_1543805838965.jpg.jpg

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hueytown toddler died Tuesday morning after being found in a pool Sunday, a coroner and police officer confirmed.

Two-year-old Fred Walker Humphreys passed away at 2:31 a.m. at Children’s Hospital.

Humphreys was taken to UAB Medical West and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital Sunday after the incident.

Sunday afternoon, Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough reported the child was breathing and had a pulse.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Larabee Lane in Hueytown.

The child attended preschool at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. According to the school director, they are accepting donations for the family.

This weekend our preschool family suffered a terrible tragedy when one of babies was in a pool accident. Our sweet Fred…

Posted by Pleasant Ridge Preschool on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events