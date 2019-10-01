2-year-old dies after being found in pool

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hueytown toddler died Tuesday morning after being found in a pool Sunday, a coroner and police officer confirmed.
Two-year-old Fred Walker Humphreys passed away at 2:31 a.m. at Children’s Hospital.
Humphreys was taken to UAB Medical West and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital Sunday after the incident.
Sunday afternoon, Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough reported the child was breathing and had a pulse.
The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Larabee Lane in Hueytown.
The child attended preschool at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. According to the school director, they are accepting donations for the family.
