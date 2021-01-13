2-year anniversary of the death of Birmingham police officer Sgt. Wytasha Carter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, Jan. 13, marked the two-year anniversary of the death of Sgt. Wytasha Carter who was killed in the line of duty.

Carter was shot while he was investigating car break-ins in downtown Birmingham on Jan. 19, 2019.

The 44-year-old worked for the Birmingham Police Department for eight years. Many who worked with Carter remember him as a compassionate leader.

“He was just an overall good person,” Cpl. Lawrence Billups, III said. “He was an overall compassionate person. He was professional in everything he did, but he never took life too serious.”

Jeremy Owens is charged with capital murder for the death of Carter. He will stand trial for the capital murder charge and an attempted murder charge for murdering another officer in the same shooting.