CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County.

Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, both vehicles left the road and hit a tree after the initial collision.

Pope was pronounced dead at the scene. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later died.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.