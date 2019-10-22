2 women create Birmingham child guide book ‘Down in the Ham’ highlighting city attractions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flip the pages inside this Birmingham book to take a trip around the Magic City.

At least that’s what Ashley Chesnut and Abby Little Jessup are hoping when you dive into ‘Down in the Ham.’ The children’s guide book to the city of Birmingham takes you around the Birmingham area showcasing the many attractions that the area has that even some Birminghamians haven’t seen.

The idea behind creating the book sparked when the author, Chesnut, saw a similar children’s book in Greenville, S.C. where there are nine bronze mice on main and a guidebook to show children around the city.

“My friend’s kids read the book and were so excited about their downtown because of it,” Chesnut said. “And just thought, ‘I wish I could capture that enthusiasm that those kids had about their city and have that in Birmingham.”

After brainstorming, Chesnut connected with a local artist, Abby Little Jessup. The two met on Facebook.

“She had seen this painting called ‘Lovingham’ at a Save-a-Life auction,” Little Jessup said.

The painting shows many Birmingham attractions like the Alabama Theatre sign, the large Vulcan statue, Railroad Park and the skyline. Not long after they discussed expectations for the book, they were both on board to create ‘Down in the Ham.’

“When she reached out I was really excited to meet with her and just hear about the project,” Little Jessup said, “And she really did hook me with the first line in the book.”

In addition to the main book, there are two coloring books that accompany it called “Color the Ham” and “Around the Ham.” Two coloring books that allow children to color Birmingham.

The books can be purchased on Amazon, but also locally at West Elm in the Summit, Alabama Goods in Homewood and at many other events like Pepper Place a couple Saturdays throughout the month.

The books have had so much success that the ladies are also working on a new project that works with Vulcan Park and Museum. The next book is already in the works and just as exciting as ‘Down in the Ham.’

For updates and more information follow their Facebook page for updates and upcoming fun.