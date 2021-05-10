2 women arrested after newborns test positive for drugs in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two women for consuming drugs while giving birth to their children.

Whitley Charadea Hester, 28, (left) and Kaitlyn Reign West, 22, (right) have both been charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

West was arrested on April 24 after her baby tested positive for THC right after delivery. She is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a previous charge of failing to appear for court on a possession of marijuana charge.

Hester was arrested on December 15 after she and her child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. This is her second chemical endangerment arrest. She has also been charged with failure to appear for the previous charge and is being held at the Etowah County Jail.