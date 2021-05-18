2 Wenonah High School teachers die within a week

WENONAH, Ala. (WIAT) — Wenonah High School is mourning the loss of two teachers who died in the past week.

Juanita Harris died on May 11, according to BCS. Wenonah High School Principal Willie Goldsmith said she had left the school for an unknown surgery before her death. She taught family and consumer science at the school and had been at the school for the past 15 years.

Willie Fells, a science teacher at the school for more than 20 years, died Monday. Goldsmith said Fells left the school saying he wasn’t feeling well prior to his death.

“We are saddened by the recent passing of two educators at Wenonah High School,” a press release from Birmingham City Schools read.

A gravesite service for Fells will be held at noon Friday at Elmwood Cemetery. Harris’ funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at South Elyton Baptist Church.