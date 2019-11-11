2 Veterans Day parades to attend in the area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The nation’s oldest Veterans Day parade will roll through Birmingham today. Hundreds are expected to show up to salute our servicemen and women. It will start on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and 1st Avenue South.



The parade will turn right on 3rd Avenue South, then right on 14th Street, until it circles back around to wrap up on 1st Avenue South and 20th street.



The parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

You can watch the parade live here.



Walker County Veterans Day Parade

In Walker County, the city of Jasper also having its annual Veterans Day parade today. Several state leaders are expected to attend, including Congressman Robert Aderholt, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, and Sen. Greg Reed.



The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Line-up begins at T.R. Simmons Elementary School.



