2 University of Alabama buildings being renamed to improve diversity, inclusion on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama System Board continues to take steps to improve diversity, equality and inclusiveness on campus. The Ferguson Center and Moore Hall will be renamed. It is part of a plan to remove racist namesakes from campus buildings.

UA student Hannah Hattaway agrees with the move.

“It makes me glad they are changing stuff, like around here, especially in Alabama, and people think Alabama is racist. And it makes me very glad they are making changes around here,” Hattaway said.

Moore Hall has already been renamed, and signage was installed. It is now called Wade Hall. Archie Wade was the first Black faculty member at the University of Alabama in 1970.

Pastor David Gay supports the moves taken by the University of Alabama System. He is an Alabama graduate and is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa.

“I am from Tuscaloosa, and I am also a product of the University of Alabama. So it’s been a progression over a period of time for equal justice for all and it’s something we have to continue to work for. When we get to Heaven, there is no black side or white side of heaven, we are all God’s children, and we all have to work together and live together here,” said Gay.

UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill says the Ferguson Center will officially become the University of Alabama Student Center on January 1.