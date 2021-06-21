2 units ruined in Ensley apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service put out an apartment fire in Ensley Monday evening.

According to BFRS, the fire started on the bottom level of the apartment and was accidentally started by an elderly man. The complex was located in the 2600 block of Pike Road in Ensley.

Two of the units in the complex have been ruined by the fire, BFRS says. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.