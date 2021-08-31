2 units damaged in Montevallo apartment fire, no injuries reported

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire crews battled an apartment fire in Montevallo early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the fire took place at an apartment complex just before 6 a.m. on the 200 block of Skyview Drive in Montevallo. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment complex. Two apartment units were reportedly damaged in the fire.

Apartment residents were home during the fire, but were able to escape with out injuries. Multiple fire agencies were on scene.

