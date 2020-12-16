2 trays, roughly 2,000 doses, of COVID-19 vaccine on lockdown due to temperature anomaly in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health officials have placed two trays of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in quarantine due to a change in the vaccine’s storage temperature while being transported to Alabama.

The news was announced Wednesday during an Operation Warp Speed press conference. According to Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for Operation Warp Speed, the doses never left transportation trucks and were returned to Pfizer.

Each tray of the vaccine contains around 975 doses which are supposed to be kept between -80 and -60 degrees Celsius. The trays that were returned somehow dropped to -92 degrees Celsius.

“We’re working with the FDA now, CDC, FDA and Pfizer to determine if that anomaly is safe or not, but we’re taking no chances and we can see that,” Perna said.

Perna says the same anomaly occurred with two trays at two different locations in California.

No other information has been released at this time.