2 teens injured in Tuscaloosa shooting Friday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two teens Friday night.

According to TPD, officers were called to a residence in the 3200 block of 37th Street around 8:30 p.m. There they discovered a 19-year-old victim who said he had been shot while sitting in his vehicle in the 3300 block of Elm Street.

The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds that were life-threatening. He was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

Officers were then notified that a 17-year-old victim had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds as well. He says he was standing near the first victim’s vehicle and was hit by the gunfire.

The second victim was in serious condition but his injuries didn’t appear life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time. No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on this case, contact TPD at 205-349-2121.