HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were taken to hospitals after two teenagers were hit by a train while walking along tracks in Helena Monday afternoon, police confirm.

According to the Helena Fire Department Chief Peter Valenti, the incident occurred at around 2:43 p.m. Monday on the trestle in the River Woods subdivision. Valenti said the two teenagers were walking along the trestle when they were struck by the train.

Helena Police Department Chief Brad Flynn stated in a press conference that the teens have since been transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham with “serious and critical” injuries. He also confirmed that an HPD officer was also transported to a local hospital after receiving injuries during the rescue operation.

Police and first responders are currently working the scene of the crash near the end of West Trestle Way.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.