2 teens charged in Tarrant officer-involved shooting, chase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teens have been charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting Monday in Tarrant.

Tarrant police have confirmed that Keondre Marquise McGhee, 19, and Jatrell Demond Clark, 18, fired shots into a home Monday night. No one was injured in the drive-by.

TPD then attempted to stop the vehicle McGhee and Clark were driving, both parties exchanged shots. McGhee and Clark then led TPD on a chase that ended up in a crash in a neighborhood. The two were then arrested by TPD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events