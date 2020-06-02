2 teens arrested in attempted burglary of gun store

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested two teens who attempted to burglarize a gun store Monday morning.

According to Hoover PD, officers arrived at Hoover Tactical Firearms after receiving a call that two men were breaking through the front glass just before 3:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, the two suspects attempted to flee the scene. One was arrested on Montgomery Highway near Braddock Drive and the second was found laying in the brush behind the store.

18-year-old Antonio Deion Wilkins (left) and 19-year-old Jalyn Lanier Bell (right) have been charged with possession of burglar’s tools and third-degree attempted burglary.

Both Wilkins and Bell will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail and be placed on separate $5,500 bonds.

