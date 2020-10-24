2 teens, 1 juvenile arrested in Hoover Friday morning car burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested after Hoover Police responded to a report of vehicle break-ins early Friday morning.

18-year-old Jermaine Williams, 17-year-old Deerick Lewis, and the male juvenile are each charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree receiving stolen property. Williams and Lewis each have a total bond of $20,000.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to the Barrington Apartment Homes on Summer Place Parkway. The suspects were located near a breezeway and when officers approached, they ran to a Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot.

While the suspects were driving away, one officer was struck by the fleeing vehicle as it was exiting a parking space. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle immediately fled the scene and was pursued through Homewood and into Birmingham, Hoover PD reports.

The suspect vehicle became disabled on Fourth Avenue South near 14th Street South. All three individuals fled on foot and were captured by Birmingham, Hoover and Homewood officers, authorities say, They were transported to the Hoover City Jail, where the two adults remained until detectives obtained formal arrest warrants this morning. They will be transferred today to the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham. The juvenile suspect was transferred to Jefferson County Family Court on Friday afternoon.

The injured officer was treated and released for minor injuries at UAB Medical West Freestanding Emergency Room. In addition, two marked police Tahoe’s were also struck by the suspect vehicle as it was fleeing the parking lot of the apartment complex.

