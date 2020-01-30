2 suspects in connection to deputy-involved shooting are charged

(WIAT) — Two suspects have been charged in a deputy-involved shooting that took place Jan. 21 on 90th Place North Birmingham.

Twenty-eight-year-old Keyvin Mallard is charged with second degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The other suspect, 28-year-old Raymond Esters, is also charged with second degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s office brought these charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting is still under investigation by state investigators.

