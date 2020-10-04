2 shooting victims at West Precinct sent to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police say two shooting victims showed up at the West Precinct Police Department Saturday evening.

The two gunshot victims were transported to the hospital, police report. The severity of injuries unknown at this time.

Police say there was not a shooting at West Precinct and have not said where the initial shooting took place.

