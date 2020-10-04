BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police say two shooting victims showed up at the West Precinct Police Department Saturday evening.
The two gunshot victims were transported to the hospital, police report. The severity of injuries unknown at this time.
Police say there was not a shooting at West Precinct and have not said where the initial shooting took place.
LATEST POSTS
- 2 shooting victims at West Precinct sent to hospital
- Once a Blazer, Always a Blazer: UAB honors Allen Merrick
- Florida man who requested ballot for dead wife: ‘I feel like I haven’t done anything wrong’
- From Trump to Pence: How the vice president could temporarily assume control
- ‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital