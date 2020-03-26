2 receive life-threatening injuries in separate Birmingham shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham Police, the first shooting happened around 1 pm on the 7800 block on First Avenue North.

Authorities say one person was shot and has life-threatening injuries.

The victim is a male who was taken the hospital.

In a separate shooting that happened on Warrior Road and Avenue Q around 2 p.m., another person was shot.

That victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in either shooting at this time and no arrests have been made. The victims have not been identified.