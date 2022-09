A rescue truck in Bibb County responding to two people who had been stranded near the Cahaba River. (Courtesy Brierfield Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday morning, police went into action during a search and rescue operation where two people were saved in Bibb County.

According to Brierfield Volunteer Fire & Rescue, two people were reported stranded in Schultz Creek near the Cahaba River. Brierfield Fire assisted Centreville Fire, Brent Fire, West Blockton Fire, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, the Bibb County EMA, Tuscaloosa Fire and State Wildlife in the rescue effort.

No one was injured in the rescue.