BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Abortion rights advocates are hosting two rallies in Birmingham following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Saturday, the Yellowhammer Fund and Margins: Women Helping Black Women will be hosting a “We Won’t Go Back” rally in Linn Park at 5 p.m.

The Yellowhammer Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit abortion fund and reproductive justice organization serving Alabama and the Deep South. Margins: Women Helping Black Women states their goal is “to uplift and strengthen Black women and their ability to parent.”

The event page encourages pro-abortion protestors to not engage with anti-abortion advocates who may be present. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

On Sunday, POWER House and Alabama Rally Against Injustice will be hosting a “Rally for Reproductive Rights” in Kelly Ingram Park at 10 a.m. ARAI is also hosting rallies in Huntsville and Montgomery, with a mission “to demand rights for women’s reproductive health.”

Those interested in attending can visit the Facebook event page.