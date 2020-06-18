2 probation officers shot at during home visit with offender in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama parole officers are uninjured after they were shot at while trying to conduct a visit with an offender at a home in Bessemer Thursday.

Officers Sidney Yarbrough and Steven Motley attempted making a supervisory visit when they were fired upon. Other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and arrested the offender and shooter, Terry Easter.

Easter was charged with a probation violation and other charges are pending following an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Officers of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles put their lives on the line every day working to help keep communities all across the state safe,” Bureau Director Charlie Graddick said. “Our officers are courageous and dedicated to public safety, and our state is a better place because of their work. We are so grateful that Officers Yarbrough and Motley were not hurt, and we are grateful for the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and our other parole and probation officers on the scene.”

No other information has been released at this time.

