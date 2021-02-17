2 pregnant women, 1 man arrested for exposing children to drugs in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals for exposing unborn and young children to controlled substances.

According to ECSO, 18-year-old Abigail Cannon (left) and 21-year-old Trenton Thompson (middle) were arrested on Feb. 8 after deputies went to their residence to serve a drug warrant for Thompson.

Once at the residence, they discovered Cannon was pregnant and also had an 11-month-old child living in the home. The house was “covered in the smell of marijuana” and Cannon later tested positive for the drug as well.

Thompson was charged with one count of chemical endangerment and Cannon was charged with two counts of the same crime. Both are being held at the Etowah County Jail on $10,000 bonds. The 11-month-old child has been placed into a safety plan, according to ECSO.

Two days later on Feb. 10, 40-year-old Edris Fikes (right) was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child after she was found in possession of Salvia while being seven months pregnant. She is being held at the Etowah County Jail but will be transferred to a treatment facility once there is one available, according to ECSO.

Fikes was also charged with two counts of possession of Salvia and is being held on a $10,000 bond.