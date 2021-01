PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Pickens County law enforcement officers are being heralded as heroes after they saved a 2-week-old infant who wasn’t breathing.

Carrollton Police Department Officer Derrick Jones (left) and Pickens County Sheriff’s Deputy Dana Elmore (right) reportedly performed CPR on the infant after they were found not breathing in an apartment on Sunday.

The child is now doing fine and is back with his family.