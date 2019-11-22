BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man and one woman dead in the vehicle near I-59/20.
Bessmer PD says the victims were discovered around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the Alabama Adventure Parkway exit.
No suspects are currently in custody.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- 2 people found shot to death inside car in Bessemer
- ‘It could’ve been a dangerous situation’: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office addresses video that led to teacher’s arrest
- Tuscaloosa PD using video technology to fight crime
- Opioid crisis both a personal and professional issue for AG Steve Marshall
- Birmingham officers charge man with robbing woman at knifepoint