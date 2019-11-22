2 people found shot to death inside car in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man and one woman dead in the vehicle near I-59/20.

Bessmer PD says the victims were discovered around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the Alabama Adventure Parkway exit.

No suspects are currently in custody.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

