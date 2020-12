MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is investigating two shootings that left two people dead Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to two shootings, one at 12th Avenue and another at 8th Avenue in Midfield, according to Police Chief Jesse Bell. The locations are four blocks from each other.

Police arrived to find one person dead at each location. They believe the shootings are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.