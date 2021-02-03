2 officers still hospitalized after car crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two of the three police officers who were injured in a car crash Tuesday are still hospitalized but in stable condition.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the officers are expected to recover from their injuries. The third officer has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

The crash occurred in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 11:30 a.m. Two patrol vehicles crashed into each other while chasing a stolen vehicle. The suspects were later arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been released at this time.