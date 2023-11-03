BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport now has two new restaurants open for business.

According to the Birmingham Airport Authority, the Tacos Locos in Concourse C sells food and beverages inspired by Mexico’s vibrant flavors. In Concourse A, the Scoreboard Bar & Café offers a game-time menu and full bar.

Some existing establishments at the airport are receiving updates to better accommodate passengers.

The Great American Bagel Bakery will have a redesigned counter, remodeled serving space, new equipment and a new espresso machine. The Starbucks in Concourse C will soon feature new lighting, new equipment and a brighter storefront. The Chick-fil-A is slated for new technology, kiosks and improved queuing lanes.

“These improvements are part of an ongoing effort to make the customer experience at the

airport the absolute best it can be,” said President and CEO of the Birmingham

Airport Authority Ron Mathieu in a release. “We know travelers like to have choices when they come through the terminal and we are collaborating with our partners to keep things new and fresh.”

The Birmingham Airport Authority stated the airport is experiencing a huge growth in passenger traffic in 2023 and expects that trend to continue.