2 more suspects arrested in connection to deadly Alabaster shooting

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department has arrested two more suspects involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday.
24-year-old Kajuan Robert Nelson Cassidy (left) and 29-year-old Christian Dayne Thrift (right) have been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
This comes a day after a second arrest was made in the case. Four suspects total have been taken into custody.
The shooting killed a man and seriously injured a woman Sunday morning. All four suspects are now being held at the Shelby County on $300,000 bonds.
Alabaster PD is still investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact SCSO at 205-254-7777.
LATEST POSTS
- Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- Dunkin’ offers free coffee in National Coffee Day ‘takeover’
- Man reunited with late wife’s photo after it blew away during Hurricane Sally
- President Trump to hold White House news briefing Wednesday
- Trump announces ‘Born Alive’ executive order