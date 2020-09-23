2 more suspects arrested in connection to deadly Alabaster shooting

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department has arrested two more suspects involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday.

24-year-old Kajuan Robert Nelson Cassidy (left) and 29-year-old Christian Dayne Thrift (right) have been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

This comes a day after a second arrest was made in the case. Four suspects total have been taken into custody.

The shooting killed a man and seriously injured a woman Sunday morning. All four suspects are now being held at the Shelby County on $300,000 bonds.

Alabaster PD is still investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact SCSO at 205-254-7777.

