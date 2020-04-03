2 missing juveniles found safe in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has located two children who went missing earlier Thursday afternoon.

According to MCSO, a 10-year-old and 4-year-old both were playing in their yard and wandered off into a wooded area around 2 p.m. Authorities were called at 3 p.m. to find the missing children. A helicopter was brought in around 4 p.m. to help look for the children.

The children were located just before 6 p.m. in the woods less than a mile away from their home. Authorities say the juveniles were unharmed, just a little dehydrated.

