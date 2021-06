BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Brighton rescued two minors who were trapped inside an overturned car Thursday afternoon.

According to Brighton Mayor Eddie Cooper, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Main Street.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, and another minor were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.