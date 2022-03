BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men were shot and wounded Wednesday evening on Huffman Road in Birmingham.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two men with gunshot wounds arrived to St. Vincent’s East by private vehicle. They say that the incident occurred around 6:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of Huffman Road.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

