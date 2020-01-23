2 men found dead after Bessemer house fire

Two unidentified men were found dead following a house fire in Bessemer ,(CBS 42)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating the deaths of two black men who were discovered following a house fire Wednesday night.

Bessemer Fire and Rescue found the men’s bodies after extinguishing a house fire at 2221 Darmouth Avenue. Fire crews had received reports of a fire around 10:20 p.m. The men were pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m.

The coroner’s office is assisting police in the investigation. The men’s cause of death and identities yet to be determined.

LATEST POSTS