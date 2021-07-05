2 men arrested for robbing Moody fireworks stand

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moody Police Department has arrested two men for allegedly robbing a fireworks stand in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

According to MPD, officers arrived at a stand near Village Parkway and Moody Parkway around midnight Sunday and saw a robbery taking place. Authorities were able to apprehend one of the suspects on the scene with the second suspect being arrested a short time later thanks to the help of multiple law enforcement agencies.

The suspects were later identified as 28-year-old Randall McCombs (left) and 22-year-old Brian Horsley (right). Both men are being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $60,000 bonds.