2 men arrested for practicing medicine without a license in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities have arrested two men for allegedly practicing medicine without a license on Saturday.

William Timothy Rogers, 53, (left) and Steven Douglas Elliot, 40, (right) were arrested on charges of fraud. Authorities say they were operating a business called WaveTech Therapy located at 2100 Southbridge Parkway in Birmingham.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners assisted the Homewood Police Department and US Secret Service Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force in the investigation.

Both men were taken to the Jefferson County Jail and were released later on after posting the $2,500 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Additional charges are pending against the two men.