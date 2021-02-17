2 men arrested for possessing stolen guns, eluding police

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department has arrested two men for having stolen guns and attempting to elude authorities Tuesday.

According to Tarrant PD, Demetrius Rolley, 35, and Eric Own, 31, fled the car they were in and ran into a home in the 1700 block of Damon Street after being pulled over by police.

Officers on the scene were later allowed into the home and promptly arrested the two individuals. Upon a search of the vehicle, Tarrant PD discovered multiple stolen guns inside.

Rolley was charged with possession of a pistol by a violent felon and Owens was charged with third-degree receiving of stolen property. Bother men were charged with attempting to elude police.

No other information has been released at this time.