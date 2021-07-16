‘2 Men and a Pig’ bring the flavor to Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another day, another Food Truck Friday! 2 Men and a Pig brought flavor-town to station for the CBS 42 Morning News team.

Ron Dennis, co-owner of 2 Men and a Pig, and his team started serving up some serious flavor for the past four years in and around the Birmingham-area. But the story didn’t just start there. Dennis and his two life-long friends, who worked together, started to compete in barbeque competitions

One thing led to another and now, they cook up a combinations of takes of their pork menu.

From brisket to ribs, to pulled pork sandwiches, Dennis and his pork-loving buddies look forward to feeding the Central Alabama community. 2 Men and a Pig can be found cruising around Homewood.

They will be at the Ross Bridge Farmers Market on July 23, so make sure you arrive early because the line is known for being long.

