2 men, 2 juveniles arrested in murder of 18-year-old at Bessemer hotel

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested four people, two of which are juveniles, in the murder of an 18-year-old at a hotel Saturday.

Orlando Williams Jr. was pronounced dead at the Comfort Inn just after 11 p.m. Police have now charged several individuals for his murder.

John Christopher Taylor Wilson, 19, (left) was arrested Sunday and Tyriq McCall, 19, (right) was taken into custody on Thursday. The other suspects have only been identified as being 16 years old. All four have been charged with murder.

Wilson and the juveniles have been transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Wilson is being held on a $60,000 bond. The juveniles are being held without bond and will be prosecuted as adults, according to Bessemer PD.

McCall is being held at the Bessemer City Jail at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.