2 linemen supporting storm restoration die from tragic accident in Jefferson County

UPDATE: JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two linemen have died following an accident in Adger according to James Banner, Senior Vice President with Pike Electric.

A statement from Pike Electric says that the company is investigating the accident: “We are continuing to investigate a tragic accident that occurred in Alabama earlier today. That accident has take the life of 2 of our employees. Our prayers are with each of their families.”

Alabama Power also released a statement: “We have been made aware of a tragic accident involving Pike Electric employees supporting Alabama Power in storm restoration. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pike Electric family during this difficult time.”

ORIGINAL: Two linemen were injured on the job Tuesday in Jefferson County.

Sgt. Joni Money of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 42 that the linemen were injured in the 7300 block of Johns Road and Mud Creek Road in Adger. They are currently receiving aid from the Concord Fire Department.