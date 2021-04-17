2 killed in West Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two drivers were killed after they crashed head-on into one another on Bessemer Johnson Road Friday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 4800 block of Bessemer Johns Road to investigate a crash. Upon arrival, deputies found that a black Ford Mustang had crossed over the center line in a curve and hit a white Nissan Altima head on. The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Mustang was transported to UAB hospital with serious injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.