2 killed in Walker County crash

EMPIRE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman were killed Thursday morning after their car hit a tree in Walker County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when Anna E. Jent, 20, of Sumiton and Justin M. Yancey, 20, struck a tree off Empire Road in the 2007 Toyota Camry she was driving. Jent and Yancey were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other people were involved in the crash.

