BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for medical treatment. One victim died on arrival at UAB and another died there overnight. The victims have been identified as Jalen Tolbert, 24, of Birmingham and Marquse Yarbrough, 25, of Birmingham. A fourth victim was also transported to UAB Hospital via private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

The third victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No suspects are currently in custody at this time. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police.