BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people killed in a head-on collision in Birmingham were identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, two vehicles collided head-on on the 1300 block of Springville Road around 1:11 a.m. Sunday. The driver of one of the vehicles, 28-year-old Jayla Nicole Rowe, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Earian Rakim King, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. King later died at the hospital as a result of the crash.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.