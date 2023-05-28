BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning car fire in Birmingham left two people dead early Sunday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a single-car accident in the vicinity of University Blvd. and 9th St. South at around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a fire. Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle against the bridge structure under the 1-65 underpass full engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, two people in the front seats of the vehicle were found dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.