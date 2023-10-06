BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight shooting left two people dead and another injured.

Police said the shooting happened on 2nd Avenue N just after 1:00 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue members pronounced the victims dead at the scene, and transported the injured woman to a local hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the two people killed are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.