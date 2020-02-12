MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two vehicles collided at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Marengo County, claiming two lives.
ALEA reports that the crash occurred on Alabama 10 near the 33-mile marker, approximately six miles west of Sweetwater City limits. A 2014 GMC Sierra, collided head-on with a 2005 Honda Accord.
The driver of the GMC Sierra, 20-year-old Dalton Ray McKenzie of Butler, was injured and transported to Choctaw General Hospital.
The driver of the Honda Accord, 58-year-old William Roger Digmon of Thomasville, along with his passenger, 39-year-old Dantiel Montre Cowan, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA State Troopers are continuing the investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- U.S. Marshals: 2 law enforcement officers injured,suspect dead in Baltimore shooting
- Lee County detective testifies children kept in cages crawling with bugs, soiled with human waste
- 2 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision on Alabama 10; ALEA investigating
- Suspect in Kimberly officer’s death has court hearing March 5
- Hoover school bus rear-ended; 4 students taken to hospital as precaution