2 killed, 1 injured after cars collide in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle car accident took the lives of two Uniontown residents and injured another, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

James Pope Jr., 66, and his passenger, Mary Pope, 62, were driving their 1995 Chevrolet 1500 when they collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Antonio Rowe, 42, of Tuscaloosa. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Popes both were pronounced dead at the scene. Rowe was injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 127 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Moundville city limits.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this this time. The investigation is ongoing.