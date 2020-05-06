2 juveniles shot in car while at a stop sign in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured Tuesday night in Ensley.

According to BPD, the juveniles were in a car at a stop sign on 43rd Street when they were shot. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to UAB for treatment.

As of now, no suspects are in custody.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

