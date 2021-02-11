2 juveniles injured in separate shootings in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate shootings that injured two minors Thursday evening.

According to JCSO, deputies were called to the intersection of 6th Street NW and 15th Court NW around 8 p.m. Once on the scene, authorities discovered a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

After JCSO arrived at the first scene, they were notified that another juvenile had arrived at St. Vincent’s East with a gunshot wound. Authorities believe this shooting took place in the northwest area of Center Point. Their condition is unknown at this time as well.

It is not yet known if the shooting are related.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.