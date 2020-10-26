2 juvenile girls in stolen truck lead troopers on chase ending near Argo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report two juvenile girls led law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon.

The chase began in Bessemer, troopers say, that led onto Interstate 59, and ended in Argo, Ala. just before Exit 148.

ALEA reports the girls were not injured in the crash. The case was turned over to the Alabama Dept. of Human Resources.

